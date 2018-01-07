Male charged with smuggling khat from Hong Kong

A 43-year-old man will meet in Oslo district court, accused of smuggling about 225 kilos of the drug khat through the mail from Hong Kong.

According to the charge, the man shipped khat in a shipment from Hong Kong on two occasions in July 2016.

At one time the package contained 106.62 kilos of khat, and four days later the next package had about 119 kilograms.

The man must meet in Oslo district court on Monday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today