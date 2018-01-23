Male reported for pulling children on a sled behind his car

A man in his 40’s in Akershus is reported for pulling children on a sled which is was attached to his car. “This has also happen this past weekend,” police said.

Just after 19:00 Monday night, the police were called out to Fjerdingby in Akershus after receiving tips on negligent driving, writes Romerike Blad.

– “A car has a sled tied behind it and is driving with children on top of the sled, same as past weekend,” says Per Stenslet, Operations Manager in the East Police District.

The man has charges against him for negligent driving, and the police are considering whether to seize his driver’s License.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today