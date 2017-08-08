Malware spreads on Facebook

A malware (virus) rages on Facebook and spread rapidly through messages sent to friends. The malware creates messages that are sent to your friends on Facebook.

The messages contain a smiley and a shortened link. The link leads to an external website, and it is not certain what it does to the user. In principle, a click on the link may be sufficient for hackers to take over your PC, according to Nettavisen.

Users who receive the malware unwittingly pass it on to their friends. The malware also seems to add a plugin to Chrome, which must be removed to get rid of the problem.

– The damage it does, is that it steals information from Facebook profiles. It also installs an add-on in the web browser that can be used for identity theft, says IT Consultant in Datahjelperne (Data helpers), Jørund Heimholt, to the newspaper.

Users affected are recommended to change their password on Facebook and remove the feature whereby you use social media as login to third party apps and websites.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today