A man in his 40s sentenced to three years in prison for rape of an elderly woman

A man in his 40s has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, and to pay reparation damages of 100,000 for raping an elderly woman in her home.

According to the ruling of the District Court in Tønsberg, there were aggravating circumstance, including that the rape took place in her home, and that the man later tried to discredit the victim and her motives, reported NRK news .

The man entered her apartment at a senior citizens center in Vestfold during renovation work. According to the court, the woman was raped

when the man came to retrieve equipment he had used while doing the work.

The man has not acknowledged guilt, and claimed that the woman initiated his actions.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today