26 year old man died from gunshot wounds received while fox hunting in Troms

A 26 year old man has died after being shot while fox hunting in Balsfjord, in Troms. A man is being investigated in connection to the case.

The police were notified about the incident shortly after 19.00 on Tuesday evening.

‘The individual died from his injuries’, said Troms Police in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Region Police Chief, Andreas Nilsen told NTB that they are looking at the incident as a hunting accident.

A 41 year old man has been charged in the case. He is presently being questioned and held in police custody.

‘He testified that he owned the weapon’, said Nilsen, who did not want to give any information about what the 41-year-old allegedly responsible for the shooting had said.

Now a lawyer is to consider whether the man should be brought into custody or whether he will be released.

According to the police sheriff, the two people involved know each other, and were both residents of Balsfjord municipality.

‘Police have been on site and have carried out an investigation’ said Nilsen. The relatives of the deceased man have been notified.

