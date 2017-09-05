Man charged with several cases of abuse against minors

A man from Oppland is accused of committing several counts of abuse against minors, including his own niece. The prosecutor requests 12 years of preventive detention.

NRK writes that the man according to the indictment has abused his niece repeatedly from she was three years old until she was ten. He is also charged with abuse of a seven-year-old girl in England.

The police have also found that large numbers of digital movies and images in possession of the man which show sexual abuse of children and children presented in a sexualized manner, according to the indictment.

It is talk about 530,000 images and almost 3,000 movie clips with a total playing time of around 475 hours.

