Man accepts sentence of 15 years detention for sexual assaults

A 44-year-old who, in the District Court, was sentenced to 15 years detention for a number of sexual assaults against girls, who were on overnight visits with his daughter, pulls the appeal.

The 44-year-old man from Bergen was convicted of the assaults in late November last year. Attorney Fredrik Verling then informed that the verdict was appealed primarily because he believed the penalty was too harsh. He also disagreed with the Court’s assessment of the evidence.

Verling now reports to Bergensavisen that the appeal has been withdrawn and that the planned appeal case next week will be cancelled. He would not comment on the reason why the client now has accepted the verdict.

Sleep rapes

During the trial the small child father acknowledged guilt on all counts. He was charged with assaulting the daughter’s overnight guests while they were sleeping. Several of the victims were subjected to rape, one of the girls between 25 and 30 times.

During the trial the prosecutor pleaded for a 20 years detention of the 44-years-old.

– The insults and relatives are very relieved that the case now appears to be closed and that they do not have to meet in the court of law, says counsel for the victims, Ellen Eikeseth Mjøs, to the newspaper.

