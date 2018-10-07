Man accused of abusing two stepdaughters

Man accused of having abused two stepdaughters

The police believe that a man in his fifties on several occasions has raped and maltreated his minor stepdaughters in Oslo.

The man must appear before the Oslo District Court next week. He is accused of having sexually abused a child under the age of 10 and a child under the age of 16.

According to the accusation, the oldest stepdaughter has been raped several times during the period from 2007 to 2014 in an apartment in Oslo. During this time the girl was between 8 and 15 years old.

The police also believe that the man had sexual intercourse with his other stepdaughter in 2015-2017.

In addition, the prosecution believes that the man over time has mistreated the stepdaughters through violence, threats and other offences. Among other things, he allegedly has hit them in the face on several occasions.

It is set aside seven days to process the case, which starts on Thursday.

