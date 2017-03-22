Man accused of grave abuse in kindergarten

A 32 year old man has been charged with several serious offenses against children in a kindergarten in Bergen where he worked.

The man is charged for abuse against at least seven minors, reports Bergens Tidende. The abuse allegedly continued from November 2012 until April 16 last year.

The man was arrested by civilian police at his workplace. The parents of one of the children raised the alarm after their child told about what it had experienced in kindergarten.

The newspaper writes that two of the assaults were sexual intercourse with children under ten years, while three of the abuses is considered aggravated rape. Several of the children should have been abused several times, according to the indictment.

There are prosecutors in Hordaland who have taken out the indictment. The case is sent to Bergen District Court.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today