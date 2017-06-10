Man accused of gross violence

Man accused of gross rape and battering of his wife

A 52 year old Oslo man must Tuesday appear in court charged with abuse against and rape of his former spouse.

The rape in the indictment took place in spring 2015 and is described as rough.

The abuse is also characterized as gross.In the indictment it is emphasized that it has lasted for a long time, almost 20 years.The man supposedly repeatedly hit his spouse in her face and body. He allegedly also has taken a stranglehold on her, dragged her by the hair, threatened with murder and various violent acts involving cutting her up, or burying her. He is also accused of having called his wife a “whore.”

Blow the family up

Another point in the accusation is that the man should have threatened to take their daughter to his home country against the will of his wife. On one or more occasions, he stated that he was going to “blow himself, his wife and the children up”, according to the indictment.

The Oslo District Court has set aside four days for the proceedings.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today