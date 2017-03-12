Man armed with knife threatens three people in Bergen

A man armed with a knife threatened two men and a woman in an apartment in Bergen on Saturday night.

Police were also called to several other violent incidents in the city. The knife threats took place in an apartment in Solheimsviken, and police learned of the incident clock 02.11, reported the Hordaland Police on Twitter.

‘The suspect chased after the other three who were in the apartment, and after a while he threw the knife away’.

The aggrieved parties have stated that there was no special series of events that led to the incident, but that the suspect was ‘very angry’’, police told Bergens Tidende.

Armed police arrested the suspected man after picking him up in the city and driving to the home where the knife incident allegedly took place.

The man is being held in custody and will be questioned today.

At approximately 03.30, two men in their 20s argued with a cab driver. They broke a window in the taxi and threw the driver out of his own car. Afterwards, the two men ran from the scene at Sotraveien at Lyngbø, police said.

At 07.17 police tweeted about a man in Sagstad in Fana who was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat.

The man, in his early 20s, was driven to emergency care by ambulance, and police arrested another man in his late 20s who is suspected to have been behind the violent attack. Both men are known to police from earlier incidents.

