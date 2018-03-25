Man arrested for live streaming of child abuse

Trønder arrested for live streaming of child abuse

A man in his sixties from Trondheim who was detained on Saturday, is accused of live streaming of child abuse involving Filipino children. Norway Today first wrote about the case yesterday.

Early on Saturday, the Norwegian Crime Unit (Kripos) announced that the man was arrested in Trondheim on Thursday. His home and workplace were searched at the same time.

The man was presented for detention in the Sør-Trøndelag District Court on Saturday morning. The court ruled that the man should be detained for four weeks in line with the plea from the police, according to Kripos. The man will be kept in total isolation for the first two weeks. This means that his only contact with the outside world is through his lawyer.

– Norwegian men who purchase live streamed sexual offenses against children abroad are to be held responsible for their actions.

– They are not to feel that they are untouchable, even if they sit in their comfy chair and order abuse of children, says Laila Søndrol from the section dealing with sexual abuse in the Crime Unit.

Goes back in time

The man is charged with violations according to both the old and revised criminal code, Kripos states.

He is charged with abuse of children under the sexual age of consent in Norway (16), for possession of abusive material and for human trafficking. The man was under suspicion based on tips from the Philippine authorities and others. The actual apprehension of the man was made with the cooperation of the local police.

Søndrol says that live streamed abuse is an escalating threat.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today