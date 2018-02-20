Man arrested after stabbing attack on a bus in Oslo

A teenager is seriously injured after being stabbed on a bus at Carl Berner in Oslo. A person is arrested, police cite.

– He was arrested without drama, wrote the Oslo police on Twitter late Monday night.

At first, the police reported that they were searching for a suspect who ran from the scene, but after taking testimony from witnesses, they said there could be two suspects.

– “We still believe that there were two perpetrators, and we are actively searching for the other,” says operations manager Gjermund Stokkli to VG.

– Relation

The police were notified of the incident at 19.26. A man under the age of 20 was stabbed several times in his upper body while the 31-bus was driving somewhere between Carl Berner’s street and Sinsen. The man is hospitalized at Ullevål Hospital with serious injuries.

Shift Lead, Hanne Nordve, announced to NRK that the police are searching for the suspect in a particular environment and that they know who they are looking for. Both of those two are young men under the age of 20.

– “We think that there is a relationship between the people involved. The knife attack is not a random act of violence,” Nordve said.

The person who was taking care of the victim was in shock when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. No one else on the bus was injured.

Request information

The newspaper, VG confirms that according to witnesses those involved in the incident seemed to know each other.

“It did not register what had happened at first, but suddenly there was a ruckus between the three people. I saw them hitting the one guys from blows to what looked like stabs towards his upper body. Then two of the guys jumped off the bus, It all happened so fast, in a manor of seconds,” says one of the witnesses.

The police were on the scene within three minutes after they received the report, and several armed police units and dog patrols quickly began the search for the suspects.

Late Monday night, they called for more tips from the public.

“We have put all available resources on this incident, which we are taking very seriously. For the in the public who may have information on this matter, we ask that you contact the police on telephone 22 66 99 66 or e-mail kriminalvakten.oslo@politiet.no,” wrote the Oslo Police District Monday evening.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today