Man arrested for starting a fire in Porsgrunn

A 40 year old man has been arrested on the suspicion of arson in a house in Porsgrunn in Telemark Saturday night. A woman is under observation at the hospital after the fire.

That’s according to police no reason to believe that it was called murder arson.

– There is some part of the investigation that remains, said operations manager Vidar Aaltvedt at Sør-Øst police district to the news agency NTB.

Murder arson is a term from the old Penal Code, it notes the term as a offender who knowingly starts a fire where i knows that he sets a life in danger and that life can be lost.

The man will be questioned Sunday morning by the police. It is unclear how many people were in the house at the time, but it was probably not more than the two people who live there, police said.

– A woman in her 40s is under observation at the hospital. She is not seriously injured but has ingested smoke, says Aaltvedt.

According to police, it burns below the roof and the extinguishing work is difficult. There should be no danger that the fire can spread.

