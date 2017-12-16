Man arrested after a teenager was hit by a car in Oslo

A young man was sent to hospital with bone fractures, and a head injury after being hit by a car in Nydalen in Oslo on Friday night. The police have arrested a man.

‘A man in his mid twenties called the police and reported that he had driven the car involved in the incident’ said operatins manager, Line Scott, of Oslo police district to NTB news.

The car has been taken for technical examination, and the man was being questioned on Saturday morning.

‘Three other people explained that a car came from behind and drove at the teenager.

Doctors have been working on him for a long time. The severity of his injuries have not been clarified, but he is unconscious’, Line Scott told NTB.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today