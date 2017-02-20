Man called for ambulance 290 times in 2016

Sørlandet hospital has reported concerns after the ambulance was called out to the same patient 287 times last year.

According to NRK, the man called into the Rogaland emergency number 113 for emergencies in Sørlandet 290 times in 2016, and the ambulance responded 287 times.

The calls have continued in 2017. The patient describes symptoms that health workers must take seriously, and therefore the ambulance must respond.

– There are probably a few times that the patient has really needed an ambulance, says Halvard Kile, Senior Adviser at Fylkeslegen in Aust and Vest-Agder.

The ambulances from Flekkefjord, Sirdal and other Vest-Agder municipalities that have been sent, and the responses are occupying too much of the capacity.

Because of the frequency and that it often happens several times during the same day, the Sørlandet hospital and Sirdal municipality reported their concerns to the County of Rogaland.

They have now been advised to continue to respond to the calls until there is another solution for the patient.

– We wonder why the municipality has not taken other measures for the patient. We think that the case is so special that we had expected a different conclusion from the County of Rogaland, says Kile.

The hospital has requested that the County Governor and the National Board of Health take another look into the matter.

