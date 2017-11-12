Man charged with abusing wife and children for over 20 years

A 50-year-old man must meet in Oslo district court on Monday, charged with gross maltreatment of his wife, step daughter and two sons over a period of 20 years.

According to the indictment, the abuse had taken place from 1993 to 2014.

The man is accused of exposing his wife to repeated violence and threats, he has threatened to drive over her and the children and threatened to throw acid on them.

In the charges against him by his step daughter, he exposed her repeated violence, threats, limitations of her freedom of movement and other offensive behaviors are described.

According to the charges, the man, when he found out that his step daughter had met a boy, he hit her in the face and her body with a broom, rolling-pin and a shoe.

His two sons were also exposed to violence, threats and offensive behavior over many years. On one occasion he hit his son with a flat hand across his face that the boy fell hitting a table and knocking out his teeth.

The court has set aside five days for the trial.

