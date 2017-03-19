A Man charged for assaulting two girls

A 37 years old man has been charged with multiple rapes and attempted rape of two girls under 14 years from Bjørndal in Oslo. The case starts in Oslo District Court on Monday.

According to the indictment, between 2008 and 2011 the man has abused one girl an unknown number of times since she was 10 years old.

Towards the other girl abuses was ongoing from the summer of 2009 when she was 9 years old, according to the indictment.

Some of the abuse allegedly been consummated, while others did not succeed because the children got away.

He is also accused of having threatened to kill the older of the two if she said anything about the assault he had committed against her the same day.

It will be submitted any claim for compensation and redress for both girls.

It is planned to continue processing the case for 3 days.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today