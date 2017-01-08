A Man charged after his cat starved to death

A man from Tønsberg district is accused of violating the Animal Welfare Act after his cat died from lack of food and water.

There was another person who found the cat dead in his apartment while the cat was both emaciated and dehydrated, reported NRK news.

According to the indictment, the man failed to provide necessary supervision and care of his cat because he had not provided sufficient access to food and water for his cat.

Cat owner refuses culpability.

– He thought that the cat was outside, so he put out food and water to the outside of the house, said the man’s lawyer, Steinar Thomassen.

The trial of the man starting in Tønsberg District Court on Monday. The penalty for the man might be to be charged for fines or imprisonment of up to one year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today