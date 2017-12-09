Man charged with false statement after police action at Torp

A 26 year old man from Oslo is charged with making a false statement leading to Friday’s armed police action at Sandefjord Airport Torp.

The man, who is a Norwegian citizen, had a status as witness in connection with police action at Torp on Friday afternoon.

Based on the man’s statement, his status as a witness. He is charged with making a false statement and is now in police custody, Southeast Police District reports in a press release.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today