Man charged after fatal collision in Vestfold

A man is charged with drunk driving after another man died after two cars collided on the E18 between Langangen and Larvik.

A van driving in the wrong direction collided head on with a car containing a family of five. The father, who was the driver of the family car, perished.

The mother and one child are seriously injured, while two children suffered minor injuries, the Telemark Hospital informs Aftenposten at 09:30 am on Monday.

Pictures from the site show extensive material damage. The police state that the driver of the van was on his own. He is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The hospital in Vestfold writes on Twitter that a man of 21 years is hospitalized with serious injuries after the accident, but that his condition is stable.

There is divider in the road where the accident occurred and it is unclear how many kilometers the van has been driving in the wrong direction before the accident occurred. The ambulance central notified the police about the accident at 4.35 am on New Year’s Day.

The European Route 18 was closed at the accident site for many hours while the emergency services and the Road Authority worked on-site.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today