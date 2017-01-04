Man charged with fatal violence against his wife in Lørenskog

A man in his 70s has been arrested and charged with severe bodily injury resulting in death after his wife was found dead on Fjellhamar in Lørenskog in Akershus.

The woman in her 60s was found dead in the couple’s home at 2pm on Tuesday. She shall be examined on Wednesday and police will not yet say anything more about what has led to her death.

– We are working on the autopsy, examination of witnesses, technical and tactical investigations and other investigations. We hope the autopsy can give us more answers, said police attorney Guro Holm Hansen in East police to news agency NTB.

She would not comment on the type of violence the woman was exposed to, or whether a gun had been used.

The accused man was questioned Tuesday night but police would not comment on what came up in the interrogation. They do not suspect that there were several perpetrators.

– But there’s nothing we can rule out this early in the investigation, said Hansen.

She notes that the next of kin have been notified of the death. Police said the Romerikes Blad that they aim to keep the man in custody until Friday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today