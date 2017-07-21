Man charged with hateful speech against SV politician

A man in his fifties has been charged with hateful speech after he commented to the blog of Socialist Party (SV) politician Akhtar Chaudhry.

Towards the end of August he must appear in the Sør-Trøndelag District Court, charged with hate speech, Nettavisen reports.

After the ruling in the hijab case, where hairdresser Merete Hodne was sentenced because of denying a hijab-clad woman access to her salon, Chaudry published a blog where he stated the hope that the case would eventually be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

The 50-year-old man supposedly commented to the politician’s blog with: “I Hope that a wise man with access to weapons will find a way to kill Akhtar Chaudhry with a head shot; This scumbag in no way deserves to live. He is an Islamist with all that it entails.

public prosecutor files charges

Chaudry reported the comment to the police in Oslo and believes that this type of threat is contributing to gagging the freedom of expression.

– I am glad that the public prosecutor has filed charges in this case. This means that the prosecutors take this seriously. I have received this type of threats before, this is something our society can not tolerate, says Chaudhry to Nettavisen.

– The matter is deemed so serious that the public prosecutor has filed charges, says Attorney for the Police, Eli-Christine Nesland Paulsen, to Nettavisen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today