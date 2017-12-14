Man charged with sexual abuse of 49 children

A 27-year-old from Bergen is charged with sexual abuse on the internet and approaching 49 children with sexual intent. He acknowledges culpability for most of the charges.

It was Bygdanytt who first mentioned the matter. Police Attorney of the West Police District, Cathrine Krohn, says to the newspaper that she does know of if the police district has previously seen a case with so many offended.

The 27-year-old was arrested in November 2014 after a girl’s parents contacted the police. The events supposedly occurred in 2013 and 2014, reports NRK.

– He acknowledges culpability for most of the cases and has conveyed that he is interested in accepting the penalty for what he has done, says his defender, Jakob Bentsen. The defender will not comment on which matters the accused denies, but according to NRK, it is talk of minor disagreements.

The police have interviewed a number of children, as well as examined the man’s chat log. The logs show that the man, among other things, has induced 25 children aged ten to fifteen years old to strip in front of a webcam.

Several of them were also deceived into performing sexual acts while the man was watching according to the indictment.

Attorney General, Ellen Cathrine Greve, says that several of the 49 children have not approached the police by themselves.

– It’s not easy to tell about such things when a victim to it, therefore it is very important that the police act to stop it, says the Public Prosecutor to NRK.

In January and February 2018, twelve days will be set aside for the main proceedings in Bergen District Court.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today