Man charged for threatening to infect woman with HIV virus

A man in his early 30s has been charged, accused of robbing an Oslo woman by threatening to infect her with the HIV virus.

The indictment also includes the purchase of sexual services. The case will come up before the Oslo District Court on Monday.

According to the charges, the accused man threatened to infect the woman with HIV, and he sliced her chin with a knife and hit her.

The amount he tookin ransom was approximately 17,000 kroner, and 150 euros. The man also demanded the woman to give him her passport. The court has set aside three days for the hearing.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today