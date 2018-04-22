Man charged with Tøyen killing in 2016

A 58 year old man must attend Oslo District Court on Thursday, accused of killing a man in his 50’s in Tøyen in 2016.

The police were called to an apartment in Tøyengata on the night of March the 5th, 2016.

When they arrived after a short time, they found a lifeless man and two other men, both very drunk. A resuscitation attempt began, but one man was declared dead at the scene.

All the three who were in the apartment were described as ‘acquaintances’ by the police.

One of those who were present in the apartment is accused of killing the man by means of ‘suffocation’.

The trial starts at Oslo District Court on Thursday, April the 26th and is scheduled to last until May the 4th.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today