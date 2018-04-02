A Man is confirmed dead after an avalanche in Lofoten

A man who was taken by an avalanche Sunday afternoon in the southern part of Lofoten, has lost his life.

An air ambulance had an electronic detection of the man at 18:00 but the rescue crew had to wait to go into action because the area was not safe.

A little later, the National Rescue Center (HRS) Northern Norway reported that four people from the search crew were searching and digging in the area.

It was first reported that the avalanche had happened at Svarttind, but this was later addressed to Sydalsfjellet.

