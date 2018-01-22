Man convicted of abuse and rape

Man convicted of sexual abuse and rape

A 27-year-old man is convicted in the Trondenes district court for four and a half years imprisonment for sexual intercourse with children under the age of 14 and 16 years and also rape.

The verdict fell on Friday. In addition to imprisonment, the man has to NOK pay 275,000 in penalties to the two victims, Harstad Tidende writes.

It was the prosecutor in Nordland who has charged the man. The maximum penalty he faced was 15 years in prison.

In the district court a recording of an interview with the youngest girl who was less than 14-years-old at the time of the offense was played out loud. She told her that she came into contact with the man through social media, and about how she was supposed to follow him home to have sex as a form of payment for tobacco in March 2015.

A few days later, the man offered to drive the girl home from an event.I According to the girl’s explanation, he supposedly drove her home to himelf and subsequently raped her. According to the indictment, he also made threats against her in November 2015.

The other girl, who was less than 16 years old at the time, reported an incident in June 2015. According to her, she and the man supposedly had had sexual intercourse several times during a period of two years.

In the district court last week, the accused claimed to be innocent, but the court did not believe his explanation. The man appealed on the spot, according to his lawyer.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today