Man convicted for ordering childlike sex doll

A 40-years-old man from Troms has been sentenced to 45-day conditional imprisonment after ordering a sex doll from China designed to resemble a small child.

The man claimed he intended to use the doll as a model in connection with portrait and landscape photography, writes NRK Troms.

He is previously convicted of abuse of children below the consensual age.

«The court considers such a sex doll to be socially damaging in that it contributes to attitudes consistent of making sexual abuse against children less worrisome,» reads the verdict of the Senja District Court.

Several have asked for clarification and more research on the connection between possessing sex dolls that appear child-like and actually committing sexual abuse against them.

“We will observe the lawsuits that follow and record what the outcome from the courts is. There is certainly a need for legal clarification, states Section Leader in Save the Children,” Thale Skybak, who believes there is a strong need for more research on the connection.

The Violent Crimes Unit of the Norwegian Police’s (Kripos) boss, Emil Kofoed, believes such sex dolls will increase the risk of committing abuse.

“The more lifelike the doll and the simulation of the assault, the greater the risk is of being sexually excited and committing factual abuse against real children,” he opinionates.

