Man convicted of racism against Muslim woman

A man (79) has been convicted of serious racism after attacking a Muslim health secretary, but he escaped a prison sentence due to his age and poor health.

In Oslo District Court, the pensioner was sentenced to 30 days of conditional prison, a fine of NOK 15,000 and case costs of NOK 3,000 wrote Dagbladet newspaper.

The man met the Muslim woman at Rikshospitalet in Oslo in connection with a doctor’s appointment in February last year. She explained that the pensioner took hold of her hijab and pulled it. According to the woman and witnesses in court, the man said, among other things, that “I hate the hijab that you havebecause you are Islamic, you are a terrorist, you destroy Norway”. He also referred to her as”dangerous for Norway” before he asked to talk to an ethnic Norwegian person.

The court maintained that the man’s actions had constituted a violation of the victim, both physically and mentally. The man has not been previously convicted.

