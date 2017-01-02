A man is Convicted for setting fire of his girlfriend’s car

A 30 years old man in Stavanger District Court sentenced to prison for setting fire of his girlfriend’s car.

30 years old man, who set the fire on the vehicle on 28 of December 2015, sentenced at the district court to 90 days in jail. He was suspended 30 days which counted as part of these 90 days, wrote the newspaper Rogalands Avis.

According to the man, he become so furious that he went to the place where his girlfriend had parked the car, poured gasoline over it and set fire to it.

The court concluded that the action was not carried out in justified indignation, but also placed emphasis on confession of 30 years old man.

Thus, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail where 30 of these were suspended.

In addition, he must pay his girlfriend 75,000 kroner in compensation. He was also convicted of threatening his partner.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today