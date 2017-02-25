Man convicted of sexual assault against four acquaintances as they slept

In Sør-Trøndelag District Court, a man in his 20s was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for the sexual abuse of other men in both a cabin, and at his home.

According to Adresseavisen, the man received a reduction to his sentence because he acknowledged the actions, and explained what took place immediately after he was interviewed. If not, he would have been sentenced to four and a half years.

‘The man’s phone and PC were seized In connection to the investigation, and stored images were found showing similar situations.

The defendant admitted that he had committed similar acts against other men, who had reported him’, said the prosecutor, Per Morten Schjetne, to the newspaper before the criminal case began.

In Sør-Trøndelag District Court, the defendant was convicted of one rape, two attempted rapes, and a sexual act without consent.

The four victims in the case are all men, and all acquaintances of the accused. He abused them and took photos of the attacks, which included those that had taken place during cabin holidays in the winter of 2014, and 2015.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today