Man critically injured after being stabbed in Oslo

A man in his 20’s was critically injured in a knife attack in the vicinity of the subway at Ellingsrud in Oslo. The police have questioned a man in connection to the case, though he has not been arrested.

The police were notified of the incident at 21.48 on Thursday evening.

‘He was treated at the site for knife injuries to his upper body. His condition is still critical’, said Guro Sandnes, crime spokespersonat the Oslo police district to Dagbladet newspaper on Friday morning.

The police are continuing to search for the perpetrator of the stabbing.

‘We have questioned a person regarding the case, who has not been arrested yet,’ said Sandnes. She didn’t want to comment on what the person had been questioned about.

‘We have made enquiries about the case, but don’t want to say anything about what we’ve done,’ she said.

According to VG newspaper, several patrols, included a dog patrol, and police helicopter, were searching for the attacker on Thursday night.

