Man dead after violence incident in Ørje

Man in his forties dead after violence incident in Ørje

A man in the early 40’s has died after being exposed to violence at an address in Ørje in Østfold night to sunday. The dead man’s father has been charged in the case.

The detainee, who is in the mid-seventies, is charged with gross bodily injury, but the indictment might be changed, the police reported in a press release. One of their theories is that it revolves around a self-defense situation.

Police in Oslo came out several patrols when they received an emergency call at. 00.47 from an address in the centre of Ørje. In the conversation it emerged that an adult son committed violence against the parents with a blunt weapon. It was the now arrested man who alerted the police. The son was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m.

Both the detainee and his wife are injured. They were both driven in an ambulance to the hospital Østfold Kalnes for treatment. The man was Sunday morning discharged from the hospital, and he is in police central arrest at Grålum. There he will be questioned as soon as he is able to or want to make a statement, writes the police.

