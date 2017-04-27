A man died in a casualty accident in Østfold

Emergency servicesEmergency services on the spot in Skiptvet.Photo: Freddie Larsen / NTB scanpix

A man died Thursday afternoon in a fatal accident that probably occurred during work in Skiptvet- Østfold.

The man has either fallen from a roof or from a ladder. The accident happened at a private address in Skiptvet, the east police district told the NTB.

 He was declared dead by medical personnel who arrived at the place on Thursday afternoon.

 The circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear, but according to the police it is most likely that an occupational accident occurs.

 “We have no reason to believe anything else that he worked on the spot,” says operations manager Lisbeth Mjøsund.

 

