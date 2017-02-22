A man dies after being crushed beneath a Bobcat loader construction machine

A man has died in a work related accident in Kongsvinger, after being trapped beneath a construction machine that had tipped over on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Skriverskogen at 08.30. The man was confirmed dead on the spot, said police in Hedmark.

Operations leader, Stig Follstad Hansen, of the Inland Police, told NRK news that there was excavation work at the site, and a machine called a ‘Bobcat’ had fallen over on a person.

‘The accident occurred in connection to construction work. We are working with technical, and tactical investigation methods to find out exactly how the accident happened’, said Hansen.

According to NRK news, the deceased man was an employee of a construction firm. Stig Hansen said that the Labour Inspectorate are currently engaged with investigating the case.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today