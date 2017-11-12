Man found with severe head injuries in Drammen

A man in his 30’s was found unconscious with severe head injuries at the city bridge in Drammen on Saturday night.

– A police patrol was contacted by passers-by who found the man. When police arrived, the injuries were so extensive that the police drove him straight to the hospital, says operations manager of the Southeastern Police District, Torben Henriksen, to NTB at 01:30am Sunday.

According to the witnesses, it appears to have been an accident, but this has not yet been confirmed. Police say they will investigate the incident further.

“We do not know what the passers-by may or may not have seen, so we’d like to get in touch with any witnesses to the event,” continues the operation manager.

The man was found on the Bragernes side of the city bridge.

The police received the first report Saturday night at 22:25.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today