Man found stabbed on the street in Oslo

A man was found with knife wounds to his stomach on Trondheimsveien in Oslo on Saturday morning.

The police reported at 07.25 on Saturday morning that the man had been taken to hospital after being found stabbed on the street.

‘The man was found on the street by a witness. He bled from his stomach,’ said operations manager, Vidar Pedersen, of Oslo police district to VG newspaper.

The first report of the incident arrived with the police at 06.35.

The operations manager said the police are working to find the scene where the incident took place,and are trying to find possible witnesses.

