Man who helped illegal foreigners into the country must go to court

A 30 year old man will go to court on Tuesday for assisting a number of illegal foreigners entering Norway or other Schengen countries.

According to the accusation, the man assisted at least 17 foreigners, inter alia, by disseminating false identity papers and guiding them in how to proceed to enter the country.

‘’This was done for payment as part of an organised business,’’ stated the indictment.

In many cases, the man also booked tickets for his “customers”. The trial starts on Tuesday and runs until the 9th of April.

