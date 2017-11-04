Man hospitalized after attack by wild boar

The man in his thirties was bitten by a fugitive wild boar at Fiskå in Strand municipality in Rogaland. The wildlife authority is looking for the animal.

The man is admitted to Stavanger University Hospital (UIS).

– It’s a bad bite injury, says operations manager in the Southwest Police District, Kjetil Føyen to NTB. The injury is supposedly either to an arm or a leg.

The police were notified of the incident at 12.05 on Saturday.

– But it did not necessarily happen today, says Føyen. He explains that the operation center was notified by the local sheriffs office.

Latest information is that the incident happened on Thursday according to VG.

The police have unconfirmed information that the man who is bitten is also the owner of the wild boar, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

The animal, described as large and full grown, was last seen at 10 am on Saturday as it crossed Seldalsvegen.

– The Wildlife Authority is trying to locate and get control of it, says Føyen.

The wild boar is most likely to be found in an agricultural, forested area.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today