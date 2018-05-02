Man with Knife Held at Airport

Yesterday, May 1st, a man was detained by airport security after attempting to board flight at Tromsø’s Langnes Airport while carrying a concealed weapon;a so-called ‘credit-card knife’.

Troms police gave report stating that upon entering the airport security station,an illegal weapon was discovered upon the passenger. The man was issued a police citation; charged with illegally wearing a weapon within a public space.

Langnes airport manager Eirik Kileng told Norwegian news agency; “A credit- card knife is a knife that appears to be a credit-card; it’s illegal to attempt to introduce them into Norway. This type of knife is regulated by the weapons act,and as a weapon, it’s considered to be equal to a standard knife in penalty.’ –

“We don’t know what intent the man had for wearing the weapon. The knife was confiscated, the man was sited by police and then allowed to continue boarding the aircraft.”

Langnes Air at Tromsø is an international airport upon the island of Tromsøya,and is one of the top-five busiest airports operating within Norway.

