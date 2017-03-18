A man is missing outside Finnøy in Rogaland

A man is missing after an empty workboat was found with the engine running outside Finnøy and Helgøy in Rogaland on Saturday.

An ambulance and two rescue vessels participating in the search. In addition, a plane put into exploration work. Besides assisting crews from the Red Cross and other volunteer.

Helicopter search was ended at 17:00 o’clock, but a ship of the coast guard will be inserted instead.

The search is ongoing in the area outside Talgje, Helgøy and Finnøy in Rogaland. The missing is a man in his late 30s.

The boat that was found at 11:26 on Saturday, a 25-foot work boat belonging to a farming company.

JRCC from Southern Norway (HRS) report that many work boats have signed up to participate in the search. According HRS, probably there has been only one man in the boat.

– The man should have been at work at 7, he has not appeared, said duty rescue leader Eirik Walle to NTB.

The boat was on Friday night docked at Helgøy. No one has seen it go out Saturday, but according to HRS is not likely that it has worn off.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today