Man receives seven years in prison for invoicing fraud in Trysil

The manager of a construction company in Trysil has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for invoicing fraud. It is believed to be the longest sentence for this type of crime in Norway.

According to the ruling of the South Østerdal District Court, there is no doubt that the man, who is in his 50s, posted 116 fictitious invoices totaling 36 million to eleven subcontractors, reported NRK news.

He must pay 16.2 million in damages to the tax office, and around 324,000 kroner to Nav.

‘The sentence of seven years in prison is probably the strictest of its kind, ever, for this type of offense in Norway, as far as I know’, said police attorney Richard Røed of inland police.

The head of the construction company has denied culpability. Three men have already received judgment in the case so far.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today