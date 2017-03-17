Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for knife murder in Os

A man in his 40s has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the murder of Trude Brenna Aasen (38) in Os in Hordaland in April last year, according to NRK news.

The man stood accused in Bergen District Court for stabbing his ex-wife to death. The prosecutor said the man had been convicted of premeditated murder, and the verdict is in line with the prosecutor’s assertion.

The 38-year-old woman would meet her estranged husband to arrange some papers in connection with the ending of their cohabitation, but instead suffered multiple stab-wounds inflicted by him in his car.

Prosecutor Benedikte Høgseth believes according to the newspaper Bergensavisen that he used the paperwork as a pretext to meet his estranged wife and carry out the murder, and that it shows that the murder was planned many hours in advance.

