Man sentenced for two gang rapes got lowered sentence

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for participating in two gang rapes in Oslo in 2004. He was apprehended after more than ten years on the run.

The man is sentenced for having participated in a gang rape of a 16 year old girl and a 24 year old woman the Skullerud district of Oslo in 2004. After more than ten years on the run, he was arrested in Slovenia in 2015.

In September of last year he was sentenced to ten years in prison by the Oslo District Court. The judgment was appealed, and the Court of Appeals Monday cut a half year of the sentence because the man confessed to one rape.

Five other men were in 2006 sentenced to imprisonment between four and eight years for the gang rape of the 16-year-old.

Two of the men were also sentenced to seven and eight years for the gang rape of a 24-year-old. Both rapes took place during two weeks in December 2004 in the man’s apartment in Skullerud.

The Oslo District Court thinks the 38-year-old was the ringleader in both the brutal gang rapes.

He was stopped in traffic in January 2005, but started running and disappeared from the country. He was wanted internationally, but was arrested in Slovenia as late as in October 2015.

The 16-year-old had escaped from a child welfare institution when she on December 8th of 2004 ended in the apartment on Skullerud where the gang rape took place.

The 24-year-old woman met one of those convicted in a pub in Oslo. She had lost her wallet and mobile phone, and the man said he could drive her home.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today