Man with serious stab wounds in Oslo

Man with serious stab wounds after violent episode in Oslo

A 30-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries following a violence episode at Frogner in Oslo night before Monday. A 49-year-old man is arrested in the case.

– There has been an event in an apartment that was the start of a likely knife stabbing, says Operations Manager Finn Belle in Oslo Police District to NTB.

Belle points out that man has stab wounds, but can not say with certainty what kind of weapon that has been used.

The man is conscious but seriously injured. He will probably be able to be questioned during the morning, continues the Operations Manager.

Drugs

He further says that the two men know each other and that both are also known to the police. According to VG, the detainee has been charged in several drug cases in recent years.

The police scrambled after they received notification of a seriously injured person on Løvenskiolds gate at Frogner juust after 1 am.

