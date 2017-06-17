Man seriously injured in accident in Volda

Norsk Luftambulanse Bergen Volda work accidentNorsk Luftambulanse. Photo: Norsk Luftambulanse Bergen

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 17. June 2017

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident in Volda

A man in the 50’s is seriously injured following a traffic accident on the E39 in Hjartåbygda in Volda in Møre og Romsdal.

 

– The man in his fifties who drove a motorcycle is seriously, but not life-threateningly injured, says Borge Amdam to NTB on Saturday morning. He is Operations Manager in the West Police Department

The man is flown with air ambulance to hospital. A total of six people were involved in the accident, which happened between two passenger cars and a motorcycle. None of the five others were injured, Amdam discloses.

All emergency services are present at the accident scene.
The E39 is closed and there is a detour via county road 651 Stigedalen / Folkestad.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

