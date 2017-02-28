A man is taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fight in Oslo. Police are looking for a man after the violence incident.
– He’s not in life-threatening condition, but he was kicked in the head, said operations officer Rune Hekkelstrand to r VG.
Oslo police reported the incident in Brugata just after midnight on Tuesday. Police are talking to witnesses and searching for a man who went from place shortly after.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Man seriously injured after a brawl in Oslo"