Man seriously injured after a brawl in Oslo

A man is taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fight in Oslo. Police are looking for a man after the violence incident.

– He’s not in life-threatening condition, but he was kicked in the head, said operations officer Rune Hekkelstrand to r VG.

Oslo police reported the incident in Brugata just after midnight on Tuesday. Police are talking to witnesses and searching for a man who went from place shortly after.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today