Man seriously injured after a brawl in Oslo

TOPICS:
PolicePolice.Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 28. February 2017

A man is taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fight in Oslo. Police are looking for a man after the violence incident.

– He’s not in life-threatening condition, but he was kicked in the head, said operations officer Rune Hekkelstrand to r VG.

Oslo police reported the incident in Brugata just after midnight on Tuesday. Police are talking to witnesses and searching for a man who went from place shortly after.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Man seriously injured after a brawl in Oslo"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*