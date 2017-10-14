Man seriously injured after fight in Oslo

On Saturday morning, a man suffered severe throat injuries after a fight in Grønland, Oslo. The man, who is in his early 20’s, has undergone surgery for the injuries and is fortunately not permanently injured.

The police is hoping to question the man as soon as possible, as they are unsure who the attacker was. “We hope he can give us sufficient information about the incident,” says Øyvind Torgersen of the police. He says the person is currently unknown to the police, but they have reason to believe there is a relationship between the two.

“There has been physical contact between the two and as a result the victim was stabbed with a knife. He suffered a serious injury, but he is now treated, says Torgersen.

The police have questioned witnesses of the incident. They have also secured surveillance images.

