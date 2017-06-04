Man seriously injured by machete in Oslo, man stabbed in Trondheim

A man is seriously injured after being stabbed at Ensjø bingo in Oslo.

Two men are currently arrested.Police were told about the stabbing shortly after at 4 pm Sunday afternoon.

– When we got to the place we found a man with cuts to the hand and leg. He is taken to hospital and described as seriously injured. The man has lost a finger and received lacerations in the thigh, Says Tor Gulbrandsen. He is Operations Manager in the Oslo police.

Several people are allegedly observed running from the premises, including the suspected perpetrator, and some supposedly used bicycles.

Apprehended

– A police patrol on the way to the place arrested shortly two people we have been linked to the incident. They tried to hide from the patrol but were discovered, Gulbrandsen says.

-There are many witnesses to the incident and we are now questioning these. We are also on site with many resources, including dog patrols and perform searches in the area, Gulbrandsen says.

According to testimonies, a small group of men in their early twenties, between four and six people, has arrived at the bingo looking for a person. They brought chains and a machete. When the man was located they attacked him.

After the assault they ran in different directions.

Found a machete

– After a thorough search in the area we have found a machete we associate with the incident,says Gulbrandsen.

The police are now working hard to identify whether this is a conflict that has evolved over time, in order to get an identification of the others involved

Stable for stabbed man in Trondheim

A man in his thirties was stabbed at Lade in Trondheim on Sunday morning. A woman in her twenties has been arrested.

– A man in his thirties is stabbed at his address at Lade. A woman in her twenties is arrested, suspected of attacking the man, Trøndelag police district tweets.

– It is currently unclear what is the background for the incident. It is also unclear how seriously injured the man is. He was taken to St. Olavs Hospital for treatment, the police says.

The police are making the scene examination and will eventually interrogate the victim and the arrested woman. The two knew each other, but what relationship they have to each other has not been identified yet.Sunday afternoon was neither the woman or the man questioned. Technical and tactical investigation is still ongoing, writes Adresseavisen. The man’s condition is reported to be stable.

